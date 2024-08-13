Portions of the remaining hanging sections of the Vineyard Wind turbine blade detached from the hub on Sunday.

The controlled detachment follows a series of exercises conducted late last week to pitch the blade, which, in combination with storm winds, led to the safe separation of the sections below the root of the blade.

Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova are currently assessing the situation to determine if any remaining sections pose a risk of detachment. The root of the blade, still attached to the turbine, is being monitored, and Vineyard Winds has been informed that plans are in place for its removal.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to enforce a 500-meter safety exclusion zone around the turbine. Vineyard Wind is utilizing ocean current and wind pattern models to predict potential debris movement. Depending on wind direction, more debris could potentially arrive on Nantucket beaches

REMINDER TO THE PUBLIC

DO NOT put any debris in your home garbage.

DO NOT bring the debris to the landfill.

DO notify the proper authorities immediately if you have debris so they can remove it for analysis and proper disposal.

Only trained employees or contractors are responsible for collecting and removing the debris.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)