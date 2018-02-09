PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ex-boxing champion Vinny Paz has posted a stream of messages on Twitter insisting he’s the victim of a man Paz is charged with assaulting.

Paz was charged with felony assault against 34-year-old Nathanael Lavoie. He’s due back in court in April.

Paz says Lavoie stole $16,000 from him. Lavoie told WJAR-TV on Thursday that he didn’t, and says Paz sucker punched him when he burst into his home Jan. 2.

Paz responded on Twitter “The crime was committed against me so stop !!! ” and “He can deny all he wants the truth always comes out how about that .”

The 55-year-old Paz is a five-time world champion who broke his neck in a car crash. His comeback story was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” starring Miles Teller.

