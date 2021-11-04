LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vintage car went up in flames after crashing in Lakeville on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported vehicle fire on Bedford Street just before 8 p.m. found flames and smoke coming from a vintage car that had sustained significant front-end damage.

The driver had gotten out of the car following the crash and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where his current condition has not been released, fire officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)