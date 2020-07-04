Violence overnight leaves 2 dead, others injured in Boston

Police are investigating after two people were killed and others were left with life-threatening injuries in four separate incidents in Boston.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person stabbed on Adams Street just after 11 p.m. on Friday found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A separate incident sent officers to Dabney Street, where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Officers responding to a prior incident on Theodore Street around 10:30 p.m. were told there was a fight but could not locate a victim, officials said.

The victim involved in the fight walked into a local hospital where they later died, police said.

Officers responding to another incident, a shooting near Amory Street, found a victim a few miles away who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.

