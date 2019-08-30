‘Violence will not be tolerated’: Police issue advisory ahead of Straight Pride Parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officials are reminding the public to be respectful and remain non-violent as they prepare for a massive counterdemonstration as a controversial Straight Pride Parade is held in the city on Saturday.

Police say they anticipate large crowds as the parade moves from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza between 12 and 4 p.m. Officials say fixed video cameras and mobile video support teams will be on hand for the event.

Parking in and around Copley Square, City Hall Plaza and along the parade route will be prohibited. Signs will be posted, “No Stopping Boston Police Special Event” on effected roadways.

Due to increased public safety concerns, those who plan on visiting the areas impacted by the parade are strongly urged to not bring backpacks, large bags or strollers.

For those who choose to bring these items, please be advised that they may be subject to search, and there will be no storage area designated to leave these belongings.

The following items are prohibited:

• Firearms, knives, weapons, sharp objects, shields or fireworks

• Pop up tents or canopies

• Cans, glass containers, pre-mixed beverages or alcoholic beverages

• Wagons or pull carts

• Coolers

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), commonly referred to as ‘drones’

• Pets (excluding certified service animals)

• Grills, propane tanks or open flames

• Bicycles

• Flag poles, bats, clubs, sticks (including signs attached to sticks)

• Any athletic equipment or other item which could be used as a weapon

Security Checkpoints will be set up in and around City Hall Plaza where magnetometers will be utilized in addition to mandatory bag checks.

Traffic is expected to be impacted along the route and surrounding areas. Travelers are encouraged to leave extra time, seek alternate routes or utilize public transportation.

In a statement, police said, “The Boston Police Department expects all who will be attending events to act respectfully and responsibly. The Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their Constitutional rights. Violence or property damage of any kind will not be tolerated. Anyone engaging in illegal behavior is subject to arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

