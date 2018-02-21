Violent attack at Tewksbury home leaves man with stab wounds, suspect in custody

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man is in custody following a violent knife attack late Tuesday night at a Tewksbury home.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to 210 Pleasant Street for a report of a stabbing and found one person suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 27-year-old Thomas Quinlan, of Dracut, in connection with the stabbing. He is charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Here’s the suspect arrested in the #Tewksbury stabbing. Thomas P. Quinlan, 27, of Dracut, MA. Charges include: armed assault to murder (knife) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury. pic.twitter.com/QbqiLMt3y1 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 21, 2018

The victim is also in custody for unrelated warrants, officials said. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police added that this incident does not appear to be random and that it involved a reported drug transaction.

Quinlan is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in this ongoing investigation.

