Violent attack at Tewksbury home leaves man with stab wounds, suspects on loose

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects following a violent attack at a Tewksbury home.

Officers received a report of a stabbing after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials transported one man to the hospital with stab wounds. It is unclear what his condition is at this time.

Tewksbury police said they are getting help from Massachusetts State Police with this case.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

