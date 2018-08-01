Violent confrontation ends with arrest of 16-year-old girl and her mother in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent confrontation ended with the arrest of a 16-year-old girl and her mother in Stoughton.

The girl, whose name was not released, had to be subdued with a Taser. Her mother, Jessica Burton of Brockton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and impeding a police investigation. It happened last week, when officers were called to a group home on Prospect Street.

Videos surfaced of the officers apprehending the 16-year-old. Defending their actions, police say the videos that were posted do not depict the entire altercation.

Now, according to the police report obtained by 7News, officers asked the screaming girl to calm down several times or she’d be arrested. Police say she became assaultive and repeatedly punched an officer.

When she continued to fight, another officer used his taser on her before she was handcuffed. When the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, she asked officers, “why didn’t you guys just shoot me.”

In a written statement to 7News, Stoughton police said: “When it comes to a violent altercation, we cannot just call a timeout to ask for identification to determine the offending party’s age. As it relates to the use of force, it is dictated by the offending party regardless of age or gender. Once you are told you are under arrest, you cannot resist or become assaultive.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)