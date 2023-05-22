DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Duxbury on Sunday night that sent several people to the hospital and left a utility pole snapped and wires down on the roadway.

The crash on Soule Avenue prompted officials to order all off-duty firefighters recalled due to the multiple patients.

No additional information was immediately available.

Avoid Bay Road in the area if Soule Ave. MVC rollover with wires in the roadway. All off duty firefighters have been recalled due to multiple patients. #dxfd pic.twitter.com/uMcbT3Pnov — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) May 22, 2023

