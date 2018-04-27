Violent crash involving 4 tractor-trailers leaves car unrecognizable

(WHDH) — A violent crash involving several tractor-trailer trucks on Interstate 95 in Connecticut left a car unrecognizable and shut down the highway for several hours, officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in West Haven found four damaged trucks, a demolished Toyota Corolla and crash debris strewn across all lanes.

Despite graphic and disturbing photos from the scene, no one was killed in the crash, according to the Connecticut State Police. Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Three tractor-trailers and the Corolla were traveling in the right lane when traffic began to slow for a construction zone ahead. A fourth tractor-trailer did not slow down in time and struck the Corolla from behind, sandwiching it between two other trucks, officials said.

The at-fault operator was cited for driving too fast and failing to maintain a reasonable distance.

