Violent crash involving tractor-trailer causing delays on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car is causing delays on the Sagamore Bridge, an official said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 6 eastbound around 11:38 a.m. found the Mercury Marquis wedged underneath the truck, according to state police.

A photo shared on Twitter by MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard showed a red car crushed against a barrier. State police say the 86-year-old Quincy man driving the car suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The bridge has been closed while a heavy-duty tow truck lifts the larger vehicle off of the car.

UPDATE The crash involved a Mercury Marquis and a Mack tractor-trailer owned by a Taunton landscapting company. The Mercury driver, an 86-year-old Quincy man, was transported to Beth Israel-Plymouth with suspected minor injuries. TT driver, a 53-year-old Taunton man, not injured. https://t.co/N3tqPtyDTQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 22, 2020

At 11:38AM Troopers responded to a crash between a car & tractor trailer on Rt.6 EB on the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne. The car is wedged beneath the TT. Minor injury to car's driver, car was leaking gas. Bridge will be closed while heavy-duty tow truck lifts TT off car.#matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 22, 2020

Delays #CapeCod Canal by Sagamore Bridge due to crash on bridge. The removal of both vehicles is underway. Photo taken earlier. pic.twitter.com/xUOBMovjG8 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 22, 2020

