Violent crash involving tractor-trailer causing delays on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car is causing delays on the Sagamore Bridge, an official said.
Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 6 eastbound around 11:38 a.m. found the Mercury Marquis wedged underneath the truck, according to state police.
A photo shared on Twitter by MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard showed a red car crushed against a barrier. State police say the 86-year-old Quincy man driving the car suffered only minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
The bridge has been closed while a heavy-duty tow truck lifts the larger vehicle off of the car.
