BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent crash left two cars severely damaged in Copley Square on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Dartmouth Street around 5:50 a.m. found one car flipped over on its roof, while another had extensive front-end damage.

Police have not said if there were any injuries.

Dartmouth and Saint James streets, along with Huntington Avenue, were temporarily closed as crews cleared the scene.

