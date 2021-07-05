BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating at least three separate shooting scenes in Roxbury after a violent Fourth of July left at least three people hospitalized overnight.

Officers could be seen scouring a vehicle in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue early Monday morning, where evidence markers lined the roadway.

Other shootings were reported on Harold and Hollander streets.

No additional information was immediately released.

