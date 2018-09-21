Violent fugitive wanted for Florida stabbing captured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent fugitive wanted in connection with a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last year was arrested Friday morning in Boston, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit executing an arrest warrant in the area of 4 Esmond St. about 7:15 p.m. captured Riccardo Cesar, 37, of Dorchester.

Cesar had been on the run since Oct. 2017, according to the Boston Police Department. He had multiple active warrants for charges including assault and battery on a police officer and attempted murder.

He is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court with an additional charge of being a fugitive from justice.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)