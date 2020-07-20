Violent night in Boston leaves 2 teens dead, 18-year-old critically injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens were killed and another was fighting for his life after two separate shootings during a violent night in Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported of shots fired in the area of Maple Street around midnight found an 18-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries and assisted in transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The shooting came hours after two juvenile males were fatally shot on Wildwood Street in Dorchester.

Both shootings remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)