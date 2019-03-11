Violent rollover crash on Interstate 495 leaves vehicle submerged in water

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent rollover crash that left a driver trapped in an overturned vehicle that was submerged in water is causing major delays Monday morning on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash with entrapment on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 21 found a mangled vehicle and one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Milford Hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the vehicle resting on its roof. Two lanes of traffic are getting by.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected through the morning commute.

Collision reconstruction and crime scene units are assisting with an investigation.

Icy road conditions were reported in many areas Monday morning.

UPDATE Vehicle was rolled over and submerged in water. Driver extricated and medical aid rendered. Driver transported to Milford hospital. Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units assisting with investigation. No further info available at this time. https://t.co/gzOAH8m1R2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 11, 2019

