SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A violin bought by a Massachusetts pawn shop for $50 ended up being worth a lot more — about 5,000 times that.

WFXT-TV reports that a new employee at the LBC Boutique and Loan in Somerville had no idea what he was buying when he paid for the Ferdinando Gagliano violin handcrafted in 1759 and worth $250,000. Store manager Dylan McDermitt says the bows alone are worth $16,000 to $18,000.

Police say the violin was stolen during a house break and has since been returned to its rightful owner.

As for the seller, police say he had no criminal record and they are still investigating.

McDermitt says in the future the shop is going to ask anyone who brings in a violin to play it so they know it’s theirs.

