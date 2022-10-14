GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a Groton elementary school, Florence Roche, were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. due to a virus that has infected several students at the school.

According to Groton Superintendent Laura Chesson, the decision was made due to “the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students.”

She said that this advisory only affects this one school, and said that parents should expect an update on the situation via email Sunday evening as the team continues to evaluate health data.

Chesson did not say how many students have come down with this illness or what their symptoms are.

