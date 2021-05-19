(WHDH) — A photo that has gone viral online has people wondering if a young girl got stuck in a sidewalk.

Redditt user MK24ever posted the picture of their daughter, writing, “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?”

Only the top part of her body can be seen in the photo, leaving many questioning if the bottom half of her body is buried.

It turns out that she is actually standing behind a wall made out of the same material as the sidewalk beside her, giving off the illusion that she is trapped in the sidewalk.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)