MISSOULA, MT (WHDH) — One restaurant in Montana issued an apology after a video of an employee spitting in food went viral.

The video shows the woman spitting in a customer’s pita at Pita Pit.

The employee was apparently arguing with a woman who dared her to spit in her sandwich.

The restaurant took to Facebook to apologize and announce that they fired the employee.

