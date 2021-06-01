A video that has since gone viral shows a 17-year-old girl racing to the rescue and shoving a large brown bear with her bare hands to save her dogs from being attacked over Memorial Day weekend.

Hailey, a native of California, rushed out into her backyard on Monday and found her dogs barking at a mother bear who was walking along a ledge with her cubs.

Video of the wild encounter, which has been viewed million of times on TikTok, shows the bear growling and swinging its claws at the dogs.

The girl can then be seen sprinting directly at the bear without hesitation, pushing it off the wall, and ushering her dogs to safety.

“My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?!,” a family member wrote on social media.

