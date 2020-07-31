MALVERN, Penn. (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania teenager has gone viral for not letting her medical condition get in the way of her golf game.

Sixteen-year-old Kendall Kemm lost use of her left hand after suffering a stroke in 2014.

Roughly six years later, she headed to the driving range to try out swinging a golf club for the first time since the stroke.

A video taken by Kemm’s mom shows her swinging the club with one arm, hitting a beautiful shot.

Professional golfer Nick Faldo responded with his own video, offering Kemm personalized tips.

Her mother says all the attention has peaked her daughter’s interesting in learning more about the game.

