Love really was in the air for those looking up to the sky this Valentine’s Day when Atlantic Flight VS85oP departed London Gatwick at 11:00 AM and mapped out a heart shape as it flew over the South West coast of England.

Virgin Atlantic submitted a special request to NATS (National Air Traffic Services) to fly a heart shape over British air space, which is the first time this had ever been done.

The flight was operated by an Airbus A330 called ‘HonkyTonk Woman.’

Aviation lovers followed the flight’s progress on Flightradar24 by searching for flight number VS850P.

Captain JJ Burrows, Director Aircraft Operations for Virgin Atlantic said: “We had a training flight planned for February 14th, and when we realized it was Valentine’s Day we decided to have a little fun.”

“Our special heart shaped flight took off from London Gatwick, traveling across the south of England and over the Cornish coast to form a heart shape at around 30,000ft.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)