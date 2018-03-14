Virginia farm worker becomes buried in soybeans, dies

AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia farm worker was killed when he became buried in soybeans.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an Amelia County Sheriff’s Office release that says 30-year-old Dustin Lee Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Arthur was wearing a safety harness and was tethered to the grain bin at the time. Amelia County’s director of emergency management, Kent Emerson, says rescuers had to create a way to safely enter the bin before digging to find Arthur, who was found deceased.

Emerson said Arthur was killed as farm workers were unloading the grain bin into a container truck. Authorities said Arthur had been trying to free the flow of beans.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)