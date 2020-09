Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronoavirus.

The governor’s office said in a statement Friday that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.

Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

Northam, a Democrat, is the country’s only governor who is also a doctor.

Some Republican lawmakers criticize his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling them too stringent.

The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

