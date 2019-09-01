Virginia man facing weapons, OUI charges after road rage incident in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Virginia man is facing weapons and OUI charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman while stopped at a traffic light in Dartmouth Saturday night, officials say.

Dartmouth police received a call from a woman that a male driver of a dark-colored pickup truck bearing a Virginia registration had allegedly pointed a gun at her while they were stopped at the traffic lights located near Shaw’s on State Road.

Police located the pickup truck on Faunce Corner Road near Lowe’s and conducted a felony stop due to possible involvement of a firearm.

After the driver was safely removed from the vehicle, police identified him as Michael Couture, 56, of Hampton, Virginia.

During the investigation, officers located a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun, an open bottle of alcohol, as well as several other empty bottles and cans of alcohol inside Couture’s pickup truck.

Couture admitted he had been involved in a road rage incident.

He was placed under arrest and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), and possession of an open container of alcohol inside of a vehicle.

No one was injured.

