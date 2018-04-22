SUFFOLK, Va. (WHDH) – A young boy realized he needed emergency surgery after going to the doctor for some blood work; It turned out he needed a new kidney. Fast forward almost a year, and the perfect match came along for 14-year-old Ian Dennis.

Before May 9, 2017, life was pretty normal for the soccer scoring, trumpet-player, model-building teenager. May 9 was the day Ian walked into a Virginia hospital for blood work and walked out with a diagnosis of stage five kidney failure.

Doctors immediately started Ian on dialysis. His parents, Chris and Kate, soon took to Facebook after being ruled out as kidney donors. The post generated an overwhelming response – 40 people offered up their kidney.

“I got the call, and it was the day after Christmas, and she had said I was a perfect match,” Josie Hall said.

Hall was not only a perfect match, but the only match, after an eight month search.

“I was nervous at first and I didn’t know what to expect,” Ian said of the day he learned Hall was a match.

What Ian also didn’t know was the connection between his father, a firefighter, and his donor, a Suffolk police officer.

“We swore, we took an oath, we’re here to help people regardless of how we helped you,” Hall said.

Ian said he has more energy each with his new kidney. “I can’t thank her enough,” he said.

A teenager with a new lease on life, and a bond that will now last forever.

Hall feels like Ian’s family is a part of hers now saying, “Our families are entwined, no matter what.”

The month of April is “Donate Life” Month. For more information on how you can help, click here.

