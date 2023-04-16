(WHDH) — The April 16, 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech claimed 32 lives, and at the time, was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

Twenty-seven students and five staff members were killed in their classrooms, including the only Massachusetts victim of the shooting, 20-year-old Ross Alameddine of Saugus.

He also attended Saint Mary’s Grammar School in Melrose.

