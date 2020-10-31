Virtual haunted walk raises money for Shriners Hospitals

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, costumed residents are still raising money for Shriners Hospitals for children this year.

Tara Curran, a patient at the hospital for over a decade, is co-chairing the Virtual Haunted Walk to raise money for the hospitals. She said she wants to ensure others can get the kind of treatment she did.

“That’s really what the event is truly all about, getting together in the safest way we possibly can to celebrate the season,” Curran said. “For us it’s about paying it forward and raising funds for those kids who are in the hospital.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser, which ends Monday, will benefit the hospital.

