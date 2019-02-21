Virtual reality company helps seniors experience excitement of Duck Boat parades

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hoping for a chance to see the view from atop a Duck Boat during a championship parade in Boston? You are in luck.

Renderver. a virtual reality company that specializes in senior care, offered residents at Benchmark Senior Living facility in Norwood the unique opportunity to experience a Duck Boat parade through V.R. goggles.

The company received special permission to record from the Duck Boats during the Patriots Super Bowl parade and were able to capture the stunning scenery.

“I thought it was fabulous,” one resident said. “I always wondered what they saw when they put these things on. It was just beautiful.”

According to their website, Rendever seeks to relieve feelings of depression and isolation that some seniors experience when moving to an assisted living facility.

