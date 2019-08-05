Virtual reality indoor skydiving facility coming to Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An indoor skydiving facility that will offer visitors the latest in virtual reality technology is coming to Patriot Place in Foxborough.

Freedom Wind Tunnel Indoor Skydiving is slated to open in the fall of 2020.

North Attleboro resident and Army veteran Neal Gouck, who attended West Point and was part of the Black Knights skydiving team, said he came up with the idea to open an indoor skydiving facility after a conversation with his wife, Sally.

From there, Gouck created Freedom Wind Tunnel, which will offer indoor skydiving to people of all ages and abilities. The new wind tunnel will stand more than 100 feet tall and although it is aimed at attracting many fun- and thrill-seekers, it will also be used for professional skydiving and military training.

Skydivers will have the chance to use the latest virtual reality technology to transport themselves into an NFL stadium where they will deliver a game ball to the 50-yard-line.

