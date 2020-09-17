Virus outbreak at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine under investigation

The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating an outbreak involving 18 confirmed virus cases at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Those who have tested positive include 13 Maine residents, four New Hampshire residents and one Massachusetts resident, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.

The outbreak appears to be linked to a group of nine workers who commuted from Sanford, Shah said. Seven of the nine people have tested positive, he said.

York County has several virus outbreaks. The largest is at the county jail where more than 70 people have tested positive. The Maine Center for Disease Control is also investing an outbreak at a church and at a VFW.

