CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said nine people associated with the school have had their visas unexpectedly revoked.

School officials said this includes students, recent graduates, and people doing post-doctoral training.

MIT said they did not receive any notice or explanation from the government before those visas were revoked.

