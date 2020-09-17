Visitation suspended at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home after staffer tests positive for virus

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is suspending visitation for two weeks after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The non-clinical staff member was screened after a weekly surveillance round of testing, according to a spokeswoman from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“While the staff member does not provide direct care to veteran residents, out of an abundance of caution and per infection control protocol, the Home is immediately taking necessary precautions including deep cleaning, cancelling visitation for two weeks, and will continue to perform weekly surveillance testing,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

