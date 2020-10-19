Visitation suspended at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after resident tests positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Visitation has been temporarily suspended at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after one of the residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Three clinically recovered veterans living in two different units were exhibiting “COVID-like” symptoms Sunday and following a test, one of the patients’ results came back positive, prompting the home to implement enhanced precautions, according to a release issued by a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

That veteran has since tested negative and the tests for the other two came back negative as well.

“The health of all veteran residents of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is being constantly monitored. Regular surveillance and diagnostic testing are routine and ongoing for veterans and surveillance testing for staff. This weekend, three clinically recovered veterans had symptoms similar to COVID-19, and per current infection control protocol, they were immediately isolated and tested, and out of an abundance of caution, visitation has been temporarily suspended,” the spokesperson wrote. “The veterans have since tested negative. The Home immediately implemented enhanced precautions in the unit and throughout the Home, in addition to the continuation of strict infection control protocols to keep veteran residents and staff safe. COVID-19 will be with us until there is a safe and effective vaccine available.”

All residents and staff are being retested for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday.

The Soldiers’ Home is suspending visitation for all units and movement throughout the facility until further notice.

All staff members on the units are required to wear N95 masks and face shields throughout their shift and full PPE is required going in and out of each veteran’s room.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)