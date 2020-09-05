Visitation suspended for 2 weeks at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Visitation will not be allowed for two weeks at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The staffer tested positive during weekly routine surveillance testing for the virus on Friday, officials said.

“While this staffer does not provide direct patient care, the Home immediately implemented its infection control protocols, which includes suspending visitation for two weeks,” a spokeswoman from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services said.

The staffer is part of the Home’s administration team.

The Home made the decision to ban visitation for 14 days in order to adhere to “strict infection control protocols,” the spokeswoman said.

The health and safety of residents and staff at the Home remains top priority.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)