FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A visiting contractor is accused of leaving recording devices in the bathroom of a Foxborough daycare center.

An employee at the Learning Experience on Main Street found a pen-like recording device in an adult bathroom last Friday, police said.

After an investigation, officers arrested 48-year-old Darin McNeil, of East Taunton, who was working on the premises.

Following his arrest, police said they found three more pen-like recording devices.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

“We applaud the day care center for adopting ‘see something, say something,'” Lt. Richard Noonan said. “We have no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to this facility or the children they care for.”

McNeil faces charges of unlawful wiretapping, possessing a device for wiretapping and attempting to commit a crime to wit secret sexual surveillance.

He appeared in court Monday and was released on $2,500 cash bail.

A judge ordered that he have no contact with children under 18, no contact with staff and children at the Learning Experience, and stay away from all Learning Center locations.

