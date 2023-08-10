BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A visiting coach at a Vermont gymnastics center pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of voyeurism, accusing him of video recording people using a bathroom at the facility.

Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was working as a visiting coach at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, officials said. Vermont State Police said they received a report on July 15 of video recordings said to have come from the bathroom at the center. Police seized a computer from Girard and found evidence of voyeurism, they said.

Court documents accuse Girard of having a flash memory card on his computer containing video of children changing and using the bathroom at the academy, WCAX-TV reported. Girard owns J-Star Gymnastics gym in North Adams, Massachusetts, police said.

A phone message was left for Girard’s attorney seeking comment.

