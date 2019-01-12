Visitors celebrate black bears’ birthdays at Stoneham Zoo

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoneham Zoo, with the help of guests, celebrated the birthdays of the organization’s two bears on Saturday.

Smoky and Bubba, the zoo’s beloved black bears, both turned 13 years old and the bear exhibit was decorated for the occasion.

As part of the festivities, guests were invited to sign their giant birthday card and participate in arts and crafts.

