BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Harbor has come alive with people descending from all over the world to see breathtaking historic tall ships.

The ships representing more than 20 countries are part of Sail Boston 250, with the procession led by our nation’s oldest ship, the USS Constitution.

Hundreds of people lined the shoreline in the Seaport and East Boston on Saturday to catch a glimpse as the huge ships arrived in the harbor.

“Everybody should come in and experience this,” one visitor said.

Many were here for Sail Boston in 2017 and were excited to be back.

“I haven’t been here for many years, so I made it a point today to come in, to whatever I had to do, and it’s been fabulous,” she added.

For others, it was a new tradition in the making.

“It’s a beautiful day. It’s great to be an American. I love Boston, and the harbor looks fantastic, and I’ve always wanted to come to this.”

The ships will remain anchored in the harbor until Thursday.

You’ll be able to board the ships or go to the Sail Boston Festival in the Seaport through Wednesday.

Learn more: https://boston-sailing.com/sail-boston-250/

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