SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Visitors may need to present a negative COVID-19 test if they are traveling to Salem this fall.

The city’s board of health is holding a special meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of requiring ticket holders for large indoor events in October to have a negative test.

The city has been in contact with testing sites to see if one could be set up downtown.

Officials say the testing will be free to everyone.

