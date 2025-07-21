MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Visitors to the Southwick Zoo were rescued Monday after the Skyfari Sky Ride! attraction stalled, video from Sky7 HD showed.

A crew could be seen using a large hydraulic lift to safely remove people who became stuck on the ride.

No additional information was immediately available.

