BOSTON (WHDH) -

While Massachusetts has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, visitors to Boston say rideshares haven’t returned to the city, hurting their travel plans.

“I had to try Uber 3 times and couldn’t get a car. Lyft finally came through after about 15-20 minutes of trying,” said Lakesha Carter, who is visiting from Florida. “It was a little scary because I’m here as a solo traveler, just to explore the city and it almost felt like oh boy, what am I going to do if I don’t find a car?”

“I know a lot of people have said they are unable to get an Uber or Lyft so we’ve been taking taxis,” said Patti Silver, who is visiting from Minneapolis.

In a statement, Uber said “In 2020, many drivers stopped driving because they couldn’t count on getting enough trips to make it worth their time. In 2021, there are more riders requesting trips than there are drivers available to give them.”

The company said it’s trying to incentivize drivers to log on, saying the median hourly pay for a driver in Boston is more than $26 before tips. The company also said Massachusetts’ state of emergency kept the company from charging surge prices.

The state of emergency lifts on June 15.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)