Visually impaired Belmont swimmer training for 2024 Paralympics

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A young swimmer from Belmont is hoping to make a splash at the 2024 Paralympics, with the help of a gold medalist.

Madeline Babcock is visually impaired, but the 17-year-old junior from Belmont High School is training to swim for the U.S.

“You can do whatever you want to, you might just have to change it a little bit. But there really are no limits. There’s a way to figure out how to do any sport or do anything,” Babcock said. “It’s definitely going to take a lot of work. But I’m ready for it.”

And she’s getting help from coach Michael Prout, who’s already won gold at the Paralympics. Prout works with Adaptive Sports New England to coach athletes with disabilities and show them what they’re capable of.

“The fact that the ones like Madeline are able to go to international meets and do things like that helps show other athletes or other kids with disabilities that there’s a lot more open for them than what they might think,” Prout said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)