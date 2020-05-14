Vitamin D could be linked to COVID-19 survival, study suggests

(WHDH) — Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to higher mortality rates from COVID-19, a new study suggests.

Research published by medRxiv found that coronavirus infections and deaths were higher in countries where individuals had lower vitamin D levels, such as Spain and Italy, compared to other counties where vitamin D levels were higher.

“Our finding suggests that Vit D may reduce COVID-19 severity by suppressing cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients,” researchers from Northwestern University wrote.

The study, which was led by researcher Ali Daneshkhah, determined that the risk of severe COVID-19 cases among patients with severe vitamin deficiency is 17.3 percent. The equivalent figure for patients with normal vitamin D levels was 14.6 percent.

Researchers say they also found a link between vitamin D levels and COVID-19 patients with abnormally active immune systems in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in very few foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement

