VitaminWater wants to pay you $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for a year

(WHDH) — Can you function for a year without your smartphone? You could earn big money if you can go 12 months without selfies, text messaging and hashtags.

Studies have found that 50 percent of people claim they couldn’t live without their phones. VitaminWater wants to reward those who can with $100,000.

The beverage company is urging anyone who thinks they are up for the 365-day challenge to enter the “scroll-free for a year” contest.

“This means you may not physically operate, caress, hug or otherwise be physically affectionate with anyone’s smartphone,” the company said in its list of contest guidelines.

To enter log onto Twitter or Instagram and tell VitaminWater what you would do for a year instead of scrolling through your phone.

Contestants must use #nophoneforayear and #contest to qualify.

For more information, click here.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

