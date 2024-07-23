CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Balloons believed to be filled with bleach were thrown onto three yards of of vocal Karen Read supporters in Canton Friday night.

Front lawns and gardens of three homes were allegedly “bleach bombed” Friday night into Saturday morning, and broken balloons were collected by police as evidence.

“This is middle school bullying done by adults,” said Rita Lombardi, one woman whose yard was vandalized. “And there is no question in my mind the people that are behind this. And it is done to silence us and they will not silence us.”

A large streak of dead grass can be seen on her lawn.

“You can also see the trajectory of the splatter,” Lombardi said.

All three of the houses belong to three public and outspoken Read supporters, who have made statements both outside of the courthouse in Dedham during the trial and at select board meetings in town.

Prosecutors say Read struck her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in the snow outside the Canton home of a fellow Boston police officer in January 2022.

Read’s defense claims she is being framed, saying O’Keefe instead died after a fight inside the officer’s home. The trial ended in a mistrial in June due to a hung jury.

“We are very vocal about how we feel about Karen Read and this town is very divided over Karen Read,” said Brenda Sweeney, whose lawn was also vandalized.

The homeowners do not believe the “bleach bombs” were random.

“When you put yourself out there, there’s going to be some sort of backlash. Not everyone is going to agree, so it’s somewhat to be expected, but this is my home, this is my sanctuary, this is where my children are, my pets, my family, this is where you come to feel safe,” said Jennifer O’Donnell, another affected homeowner.

“And they invaded that and they took that away from me and that’s a violation,” she continued.

The Canton Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment.

