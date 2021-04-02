Vocational schools can reopen restaurants, salons

Updated guidance from state education officials allows the culinary and cosmetology programs vocational-technical schools to resume serving the public with precautions in place, according to the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators.

“By reopening school-operated restaurants and salons, students in these programs once again have the opportunity to practice not only the skills they’ve learned in their industry, but they also get the chance to practice employable skills like service and professionalism.

Those are extremely valuable learning moments for young people,” MAVA Executive Director Kevin Farr said in a statement.

The association said the April 1 guidance requires the schools’ culinary programs to follow state guidelines for restaurants and make disinfecting stations available and encourages them to continue offering online ordering for curbside pickup.

Cosmetology programs, which must comply with the state’s standards for close-contact personal services, will be able to offer limited services, with protective equipment worn by the students and masks required for patrons.

