Voehl, Wu challenging Stephen Lynch for 8th Congressional seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time in eight years, longtime U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch is facing a primary challenge.

Eyeing Lynch’s 8th District seat are Christopher Voehl, a 49-year-old Air Force veteran from Milton, and Brianna Wu, of Dedham, who co-founded a Boston-based video game development studio.

Voehl served in active duty in the US Air Force from 1992 to 2007, was in reserve from 2007 to 2009 and returned to active duty from 2009 to 2014. He has been employed as an airline pilot for UPS since 2007, according to his Ballotpedia profile.

Wu, a co-founder of Giant SpaceKat, said on her campaign website that she feels “people want leaders that will take on the NRA, stand up to the fringe extreme of the Right-Wing, and will unapologetically work for equality for all.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)