BOSTON (WHDH) - Commonwealth voters are gearing up for the Primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote.

For the open governor’s seat, Republicans Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are facing off. On the Democrat side, Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor. Her prior opponent, State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, will still appear on the ballot, but is not in the running anymore.

Other statewide races of note include attorney general, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and treasurer.

7NEWS will have live coverage of the election throughout the day Tuesday.

